Bank of New Hampshire Sells 1,825 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Exelon were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.90.

About Exelon

Free Report

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

