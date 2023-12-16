Bank of New Hampshire Sells 200 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $76.24 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $96.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

