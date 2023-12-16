Bank of New Hampshire Sells 25,935 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,935 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,621,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $834,141,000 after purchasing an additional 794,768 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,123,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,981,000 after purchasing an additional 322,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,564,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,971,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,431,000 after purchasing an additional 615,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

