Bank of New Hampshire Sells 428 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $148.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $149.95.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.