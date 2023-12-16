Bank of New Hampshire Sells 75 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 91,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,323,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $252.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.45 and its 200 day moving average is $227.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

