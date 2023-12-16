Bank of New Hampshire Trims Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.8 %

MNST opened at $55.09 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.61.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

