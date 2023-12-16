Bank of New Hampshire Trims Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. StockNews.com cut Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

