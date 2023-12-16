Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Down 10.1% in November

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the November 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Barco Stock Performance

BCNAF stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. Barco has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $30.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.65.

Get Barco alerts:

About Barco

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Barco NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise, and healthcare markets in Belgium and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Entertainment, Enterprise, and Healthcare. The company offers medical displays, including radiology, dental, breast imaging, surgical, clinical review, and custom medical displays; rear-projection, and LED and LCD video walls, as well as video wall controllers; wireless conferencing and presentation systems; and medical platforms, such as skin imaging, digital operation, and medical advice equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.