Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE MCI opened at $17.25 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 3.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 39,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

