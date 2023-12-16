Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Barings Corporate Investors Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE MCI opened at $17.25 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65.
Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
