Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

Barings Participation Investors Trading Up 1.1 %

Barings Participation Investors stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. Barings Participation Investors has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

About Barings Participation Investors

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000.

(Get Free Report)

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.