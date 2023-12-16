Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Barings Participation Investors Trading Up 1.1 %
Barings Participation Investors stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. Barings Participation Investors has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $14.99.
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
