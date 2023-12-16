Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 52.2% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 131,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 45,110 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 36,677 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,006,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.32. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

