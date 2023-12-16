Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,324 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,588,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,454,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,325,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after purchasing an additional 220,339 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

