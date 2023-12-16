Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

WMB stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

