Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $111.30 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.65.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

