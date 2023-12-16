Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $230.38 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $233.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.35 and its 200 day moving average is $215.12. The company has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

