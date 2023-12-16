Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,118 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $138.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.92. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.07.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

