Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 8,726 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $197.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $200.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

