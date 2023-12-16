Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $42,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after buying an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after buying an additional 317,922 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $286.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.83. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

