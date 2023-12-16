Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $187.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $202.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

