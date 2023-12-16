Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,779,000 after buying an additional 27,869,272 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,986.3% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 434,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,040,000 after buying an additional 423,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,675,000 after buying an additional 221,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,306,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,230,000 after buying an additional 171,296 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $216.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $170.80 and a 1 year high of $217.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.18.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

