Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 121 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,137,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $153.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $157.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.11 and its 200-day moving average is $139.67.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.