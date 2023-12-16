Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 12,700 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 44,200,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,202,000 after buying an additional 2,394,162 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,533,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,181,000 after buying an additional 1,153,424 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,355,000 after buying an additional 182,744 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,821,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,967,000 after buying an additional 921,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $51.59 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.27 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.62.
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
