Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 3,307 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $48.73.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.