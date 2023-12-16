Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 498 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.73.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $208.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.91 and its 200 day moving average is $184.94. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

