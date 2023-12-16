Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 600 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 2.1 %

CAH stock opened at $100.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $108.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average of $93.42.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

