Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Bausch + Lomb by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,887,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,943,000 after acquiring an additional 396,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Bausch + Lomb by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 104,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $6,021,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 257,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

