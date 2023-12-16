Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the November 15th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMWYY. Barclays lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.6 %

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

