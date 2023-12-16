Beacon Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,779,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,598,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. 7,157,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050,638. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

