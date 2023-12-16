Beacon Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up 7.2% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 7.25% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $195,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $103,000.

NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,078. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $162.48 and a twelve month high of $189.76.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

