Beacon Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 281.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 7.2% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.99% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $193,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after buying an additional 3,264,677 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4,069.6% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 355,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,384,000 after purchasing an additional 346,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,181,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,640,000 after purchasing an additional 209,499 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 798,072.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 199,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 199,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,761,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VDC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.06. The stock had a trading volume of 144,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,695. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

