Beacon Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5,377.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 5.3% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $143,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.28. 7,666,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203,555. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.67.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

