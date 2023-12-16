Beacon Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,371,394 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6,246.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 7.2% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 2.47% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $193,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.58. 340,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,262. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.65.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.