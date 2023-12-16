Beacon Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,808,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,235,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 19.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 1.39% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $511,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 34,422 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,157,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,999,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $76.81. 7,025,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,050. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

