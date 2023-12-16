Beacon Capital Management Inc. Has $12.11 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,092 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 0.4% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 0.51% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $12,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 18,112.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after acquiring an additional 183,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,031,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BILS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $99.33. The stock had a trading volume of 357,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,640. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $99.02 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.25.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

