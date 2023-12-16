Beacon Capital Management Inc. Has $191.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 223.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $191,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, reaching $482.22. 553,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,689. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $441.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $484.49.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

