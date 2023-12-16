Beacon Capital Management Inc. Has $192.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 241.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 4.23% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $192,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,863. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.22. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $304.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

