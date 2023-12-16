Beacon Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5,403.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105,464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF accounts for 5.3% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.13% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $143,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPU. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of VPU traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.27. The stock had a trading volume of 205,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,810. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.21. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

