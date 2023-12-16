Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,381,292 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381,292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,487. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.75.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

