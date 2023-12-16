Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Short Interest Update

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Shares of Beam Global stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.51. 135,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,717. The company has a market capitalization of $92.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.76. Beam Global has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.77 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 50.60% and a negative net margin of 34.05%. Analysts predict that Beam Global will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,399,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beam Global by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Beam Global by 2,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

