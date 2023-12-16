Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,357,600 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 1,158,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Becle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Becle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becle

Becle Price Performance

Becle Company Profile

OTCMKTS:BCCLF opened at $1.91 on Friday. Becle has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

(Get Free Report)

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills, Proper No.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.