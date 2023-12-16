Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 18,842 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $223,124,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $164,895,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,520,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.98 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KVUE. Argus initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

