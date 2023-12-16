Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $13.22 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.5% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. &PARTNERS lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.5% in the third quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $167.00 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

