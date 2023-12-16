Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Invests $215,000 in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 163.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,402,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $480,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168,941 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $199,877,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 37.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,971,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,740,000 after buying an additional 5,457,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 14,498.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,274,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,641,000 after buying an additional 5,238,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of SU opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

