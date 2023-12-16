Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,698,000 after buying an additional 2,236,280 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.43.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,436 shares of company stock worth $7,488,314. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $174.47 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $179.50. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.43 and a 200-day moving average of $164.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.