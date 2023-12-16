Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 940 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $36.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FE. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

