Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $812.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.56. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average of $52.35.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.00 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.34%. Analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BELFB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BELFB

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $168,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bel Fuse news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $928,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $403,285. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,693,000 after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,216,000 after acquiring an additional 510,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,029,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 420,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,949 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.