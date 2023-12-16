Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.94

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.94 and last traded at $69.28, with a volume of 188460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BERY

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $777,503.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $2,651,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,637.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $777,503.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,732. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,497,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.