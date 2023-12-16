BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Director Avi S. Katz Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $90,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,389.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BigBear.ai Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,603. The firm has a market cap of $301.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.38. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BBAI. HC Wainwright began coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at about $5,390,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth about $4,858,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth about $1,098,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 130.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 423,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth about $2,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

