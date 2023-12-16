Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari Purchases 521 Shares

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 521 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.23 per share, with a total value of $149,125.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,313,082.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Sardar Biglari acquired 1,429 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $343,545.89.

On Monday, December 11th, Sardar Biglari bought 4,561 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.27 per share, for a total transaction of $995,529.47.

Biglari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BH traded down $7.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.69. 6,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $218.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.41. The firm has a market cap of $391.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biglari ( NYSE:BH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($195.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 3.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BH. TheStreet lowered shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Biglari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 81.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

