bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Short Interest Update

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 45,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIAF. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies in the first quarter worth $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of bioAffinity Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIAF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 62,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,334. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. bioAffinity Technologies has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.99.

bioAffinity Technologies ( NASDAQ:BIAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative return on equity of 80.82% and a negative net margin of 2,244.15%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

